2019 Savannah Greek Festival kicks off Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 69th annual Savannah Greek Festival begins Thursday, Oct. 10.
Celebrate Greek culture with homemade Greek food, desserts, dancing, and a full marketplace.
The festival takes place at the Hellenic Center, and tours of St John’s Greek Orthodox Church will be available. If you’re looking for authentic baklava, dolmades, and spanakopita, this is the place to be.
The 2019 Savannah Greek Festival will run Thursday, Oct. 10 through Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pick up orders are available and you can place your order online or by phone.
