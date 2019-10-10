SPD holding third annual Pumpkin Painting with Police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is inviting the community to their third annual Pumpkin Painting with Police on Thursday, Oct. 17.
The event is free and will be held at Daffin Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. During the event, families will get to paint pumpkins, see a magic show by Magic Marc, and a special appearance by McGruff the Crime Dog.
There will also be fall-inspired games, bounce houses, a SPD Special Operations display and kids will be able to take home candy. Costumes are welcome and you are encouraged to bring a bag for children to put candy in. Savannah Police officers will also give out trick-or-treat safety tips ahead of Halloween.
Pumpkin Painting with Police gives everyone in the community the chance to meet officers in a fun and relaxing environment. The event is meant to encourage the community and officers to have positive interactions.
