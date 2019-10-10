Suspect indicted on DUI charges after crash injures Savannah officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An update about a crash that injured a Savannah police officer nearly two years ago.
Douglas Edward Herman, the driver who is accused of causing that crash, has been indicted on felony charges for DUI and for injuring a police officer.
Herman also was injured, as you can see in the jail mug shot taken around the time of the crash.
The crash happened at the intersection of Habersham and Victory Drive.
According to the indictment, Herman was driving a black BMW when he ran a red light and hit the patrol car.
He’s also charged with hit-and-run for leaving the scene.
There were two Savannah police officers inside the wrecked patrol car, but only the passenger was injured. According to the indictment, the officer suffered a concussion and a head laceration that required staples.
