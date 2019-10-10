14th annual Wag-O-Ween event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The community is invited to the 14th annual Wag-O-Ween on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The fundraising event promises trick-or-treating fun for the whole family, especially for the furry members. The event costs $5 and that includes a map of place participating, a wristband, and a goodie bag. That will be picked up at 602 Abercorn St.
There will also be a costume contest and raffle. Over 100 businesses will be handing out dog treats. There are also plenty of places to stop to take a break and grab a bite to eat.
All proceeds go to local pet rescue agencies. Only cash is accepted to pay for wristbands, raffle tickets, etc.
