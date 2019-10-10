Thursday: Cooler, Fall-Like, Weather Continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are much cooler this morning. Dress for low to mid-60s in the Metro and upper 50s to near 60° further inland. The breeze is very light.
The forecast is dry this morning and remains dry through the day as the temperature warms to near 80° at noon and peaks in the low to mid-80s between 2 and 4 p.m. A breeze will make it feel even more pleasant through the afternoon, when combined with low humidity.
Temperatures, quickly, cool back into the 60s this evening. By sunrise Friday, even Savannah may dip into the upper 50s! Low to mid-50s are possible inland Friday morning. If the forecast verifies, it’ll be the coolest morning since last spring.
A gradual warming trend begins this weekend ahead of another cold front next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
