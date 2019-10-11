Beaufort County testing new voting machines

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County voters had a chance to preview South Carolina’s new voting machines on Friday so they can be comfortable with them on Nov. 5.
“The whole idea is to have the voter have confidence in what we are doing so when they go to the polls they will also feel comfortable that we have done what we needed to do to ensure the integrity of the election,” said Marie Smalls, director of the Board of Voter Registration.
“Today’s public test... today for the first time ever we are using the new voting system,” said Vernon Kemp, system director for the Board of Voter Registration.
The new machines use touch screens, paper ballots, and two-step verification to ensure voter security in elections. Systems director Vernon Kemp says this election will get people comfortable with the system before next year’s presidential election.
“The best thing about this is that every registered voter in Beaufort county will be able to use this express vote system on November 5,” Kemp said.
Members of the public were encouraged to attend the lesson, and commissioners from several precincts came by so they would know how to use the system.
“We were encouraging that. We wanted to make sure they understood the process because they will be approached possibly and we wanted to make sure they would be comfortable in explaining how the process works,” Smalls said.
Smalls says she’s optimistic about the new system, she just wants people to prepare ahead of time.
“This is a change for the better and I think the voters will like it I just want the voters to come out and use it. Test it,” Smalls said.
