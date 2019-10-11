Cavs, Raiders ready for latest rivalry clash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is nothing like rivalry football: the atmosphere, the excitement, the intensity. Good ones have them all, and we have a great one happening this weekend.
Calvary and Savannah Christian will meet for the 40th time Friday night, renewing their rivalry again with plenty on the line. Both are unbeaten in region play and the winner of this game the last three years has gone on to play for a region title.
But there is much more to this rivalry than just region standings. This is a deeply rooted rivalry, spanning families and friendships, and that’s what those in the middle of it every year say make it great.
“Both have friends at each school. They’re both faith based schools with the same mission," says Savannah Christian head coach Baker Woodward. "But when it comes October and they’re playing each other, they don’t like each other.”
“Anytime you can win those games, it seems like everybody walks a little bit lighter and feels a little bit better," says Calvary head Mark Stroud.
It’ll be a 7:30 kickoff Friday night at Pooler Stadium. The Cavaliers have won five of the last seven meetings, but Christian earned the bragging rights last year with a 24-21 win.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.