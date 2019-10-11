Cleanup efforts for Evergreen Cemetery wrap up after years of blight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah recently stepped in to help improve conditions of a chronically-blighted cemetery in the Liberty City area.
A contractor was brought in to clean up overgrown graves and clear out debris and garbage for the past month at Evergreen Cemetery. Friday, the company is wrapping up their efforts. Now, city leaders will be turning their attention to what’s next for the property and the ownership.
Mayor Eddie DeLoach says it’s his hope they can find someone to keep the grounds in good condition.
“Whatever the situation is, we at the city need to make sure it’s right," Mayor DeLoach said. "Because all these folks out here, at some time, lived here and paid taxes here, and some strong families are located here, so we want to honor them and honor the families and say we’re going to do right by you because you’ve done right by us.”
The $90,000 bill will now be sent to the property owner. If they don’t pay within 30 days, the city will notify them of their intent to file a lien on the property.
Previous stories:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.