Cooler, Fall, Weather Prevails Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cool, dry and fall-like start with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s around the metro. The temperature warms into the mid and upper 70s by noon; peaking in the lower 80s in many spots.
Today remains dry with plenty of sunshine.
Evenings plans? Temperatures cool back into the lower 70s, then 60s, through the evening. Temperatures are forecast to bottom-out in the upper 50s in Savannah Saturday morning; even cooler further inland.
The forecast features sunshine and a mostly dry forecast Saturday afternoon; slightly more humid Sunday with a chance of spotty rain. A greater shot at rain arrives next work-week ahead of the next cold front.
