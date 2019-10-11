Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 10-11-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Saturday. We'll see mainly dry and mild conditions. A cold front stalls across central Georgia/South Carolina Sunday into Tuesday. This will bring more clouds and some showers mainly inland. A stronger cold front moves through Wednesday with a our best rain chance. High pressure returns Thursday and Friday.
Tonight will be clear, lows 55-64.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs 80-87.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers mainly west of I-95, highs in the mid 80s.Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday and Friday will be mainly sunny with highs near 80.
Subtropical Storm Melissa formed off the New England coast. Upper level winds will increase this weekend and Melissa is forecast to weaken as it moves generally eastward. No landfall is forecast but Melissa will bring coastal flooding and strong winds to parts of New England.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.