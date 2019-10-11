‘Dough night’ held at Donatos to raise money for Savannah AMBUCS

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The community and WTOC’s very own sports director, Jake Wallace, came together Thursday night to raise some “dough” for Savannah AMBUCS.
Twenty percent of all pizza sales at Donatos will go to Jake’s fundraising campaign for the 8th Annual AMBUCS Bowlapalooza.
Savannah AMBUCS has been inspiring mobility and independence for people with different abilities since 1941. It’s one of the reasons Jake wanted to get involved.
“When they came to me and kind of told me what they were doing and what it was, it struck a chord with me to be able to help some of these kids involved in the game, and get involved in life, and just be able to participate," Wallace said.
The last event for all “celebrity fundraisers” for the Savannah AMBUCS will be held Saturday at their annual Bowlapoolza.
