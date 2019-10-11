Early in-person voting starts Monday in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s officially election season, and on Monday, registered voters will have the chance to cast their ballots early in Chatham County.
Early in-person voting begins Monday, Oct. 14, and is available 21 days prior to the election. And, if you had to sit through the long lines last November, you’ll probably want to take advantage of it.
And, starting on Oct. 14, absentee ballots will be issued. Voters must get those ballots in by Nov. 1. A request for an absentee ballot may be submitted by mail, email, fax or in-person at the Main Office on Eisenhower Drive.
Absentee request forms can be accepted 180 days prior to an election.
"One of the main reasons I think absentee balloting is so important is because number one, it gives a lot of our seniors the ability who may not have mobility, who may not have the resources to get a car or get on the bus or things of that nature, to be able to go vote, and it still gives people the ability to voice their concerns through the power of voting," said Antwan Lang, Chatham County Board of Elections.
Early In-person voting will be available in Chatham County through Nov. 1 at the following locations/times:
- Oct. 14 - Oct. 25: Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Oct. 26 (Saturday): Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Oct. 27 (Sunday): Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Additional Chatham County early voting locations and hours, open from Oct. 28 - Nov. 1:
- Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Civic Center, 301 W Oglethorpe Ave., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Mosquito Control, 65 Billy B. Hair Dr., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Islands Library, 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Southwest Library, 14097 Abercorn St., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Pooler City Hall, 100 SW US Hwy 80, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
There is no reason required to vote early.
For further details on early or absentee voting, contact the Chatham County Voter Registration Office at 912-790-1520.
