Fall weather extends into Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beautiful weather extends into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly clear skies. This evening’s weather will be nearly perfect for outdoor activities. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s after sunset with just a light breeze. Overnight lows dip into the 50s inland and lower 60s along the coast, making it one of the coolest mornings of the fall so far.
The morning will be great to run errands or to get yard work done, but there will be mostly sunny skies all day. Afternoon highs top out in the lower 80s Saturday afternoon followed by upper 80s on Sunday, which will feel more like a late summer day. Upper 80s stick around through midweek until out next front arrives midweek and could drop out highs into the 70s this coming Thursday. There are slight rain chances on Monday and Tuesday the best chance coming on Wednesday.
Subtropical Storm Melissa has formed about 200 miles off the coast of New England with max sustained wind of 65 miles per hour. Melissa will bring tropical storm force wind gusts along the immediate coast along with increased wave heights and the chance for beach erosion. Conditions improve over the weekend. We will not feel any impacts in the Southeast.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
