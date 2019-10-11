Fall weather extends into Saturday

The morning will be great to run errands or to get yard work done, but there will be mostly sunny skies all day. Afternoon highs top out in the lower 80s Saturday afternoon followed by upper 80s on Sunday, which will feel more like a late summer day. Upper 80s stick around through midweek until out next front arrives midweek and could drop out highs into the 70s this coming Thursday. There are slight rain chances on Monday and Tuesday the best chance coming on Wednesday.