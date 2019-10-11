Georgia Southern responds to book burning after author visits Statesboro campus

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A department at Georgia Southern University says it is “dismayed and disappointed” by some students’ behavior this week.
Videos posted to social media show students burning a book after the author visited the campus.
Author Jennine Crucet visited Georgia Southern’s Statesboro Campus Wednesday night for a lecture. Students read her book for a first-year course.
Dr. Russell Willerton, the Chair of the Writing and Linguistics Department at Georgia Southern, says the discussion “devolved into accusations of Crucet demonstrating racism against white people.”
Willerton says students burned the book and even went to the hotel where Crucet was staying.
“Some students burned copies of Crucet’s book and even gathered outside her hotel. We assert that destructive and threatening acts do not reflect the values of Georgia Southern University,” said Willerton in a released statement.
Dr. Willerton asked students to “remain civil in disagreement, even on difficult issues.”
Crucet responded on Twitter, saying "This is where we are, America."
She added that she met “amazing, brilliant students” and that she was happy to know them.
Crucet was supposed to have another discussion at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus Thursday night. A flyer was posted saying it was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
