Got a cell phone? Get a flu shot!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Cell phones have become extensions of ourselves, with the average user touching her phone around 150 times a day. Over 92% of the American population owns a cell phone; that’s a lot of communication going on! It’s also a lot of germ transmission. Phone screens are like petri dishes for viruses such as the flu that is largely spread through droplets made when a person coughs, sneezes or talks. According to the CDC the flu virus can survive on surfaces for up to 8 hours.
There are numerous actions a person can take to prevent the spread of germs: washing hands regularly with warm water and soap and using disinfecting wipes on hard surfaces such as cell phones are two recommendations. The best defense against contracting the flu virus is to get a seasonal vaccine. While a flu shot is not a 100% guarantee against getting sick, it will reduce the risk of flu illness by up to 60% in the general population. The less opportunity the flu virus has of spreading from person to person, the less likely you are of contracting it.
If fear of getting the flu from an annual shot has kept you from getting one in the past, don’t let this concern be a deterrent this year. It is true that a small number of people may develop a vaccination reaction in the form of a low-grade fever, headache, or muscle soreness; however, you cannot contract actual influenza virus from a flu shot. Needle vaccinations are made with either an inactive virus or with no actual flu vaccine virus at all.
