Jasper County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in drive-by shooting

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made in a drive-by shooting that took place Wednesday night.
Deputies responded to the Mitchelville community for the reported drive-by. They say a 10-year-old boy was hit in the leg by a bullet while he was getting ready for bed. He was treated for his gunshot wound.
Investigators arrested Malik Bostick and charged him with the attempted murder of the six people who were also inside the home, as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
