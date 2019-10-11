Savannah Police investigate 2 overnight shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight.
One happened around 11:30 p.m. on East 32nd Street near Cedar Street. Police say a man was shot and is expected to survive.
The second happened a little later. Police say a man was found with gunshot wounds on Adel Street, but he was most likely shot somewhere else. He is also expected to survive.
Anyone with information can contact the Savannah Police Department tipline at (912) 525-3124.
