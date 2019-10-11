Woman charged with terroristic threats after boarding child’s school bus to confront driver

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department has arrested a woman and charged her with making terroristic threats while on her child’s school bus.
According to police, Quintetta Thompson confronted a bus driver while at a bus stop on Brantley Road on the morning of Friday, Oct. 4. Thompson allegedly had a complaint regarding her child.
During the incident, Thompson boarded the bus to confront the driver, according to police. Seventeen kids and a bus monitor were also on the bus.
Police say Thompson began using profane language while threatening the bus driver. Thompson was ordered off the bus, but after refusing the driver’s order he continued his route with Thompson still on-board. Thompson then demanded to be let off the bus, at which time the driver stopped, and Thompson exited with her child.
As a result of the investigation, warrants were obtained for Thompson’s arrest, charging her with one count of Terroristic Threats (a felony) and one count of Disruption of a Public School Bus.
Thompson was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.