Chatham Area Transit stops service in Thunderbolt

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Saturday, you won’t see any CAT buses driving down Thunderbolt streets.
A few months ago, Chatham Area Transit announced that they will stop service in Thunderbolt because they don’t pay the CAT tax.
They anticipate this to impact about 50-80 travelers who take the bus each day.
“For some reason, CAT continued to serve those stops in Thunderbolt. We don’t know what happened, but late last year, we got some complaints about it and looked into it, and realized according to state law, we’re prohibited from continuing operations there," said Eric Curl, Chatham Area Transit.
