Saturday: Chilliest Morning Since Mid-May

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, it’s chilly this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s inland, upper 50s and lower 60s in Savannah and a few degrees warmer at most of the beaches.
It’s nearly calm and patchy early morning fog is possible before 8:30 a.m. or so.
The forecast remains dry through the day, with temperatures warming to near 80° by noon; peaking in the mid-80s in most spots this afternoon under continued sunshine. Temps cool into the 70s, then 60s, this evening – great for outdoor activities.
The forecast becomes a bit more humid, along with a few more clouds, Sunday. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s Sunday afternoon.
The chance of showers, storms increases early next week as a storm system approaches. Our next cold front sweeps through Wednesday with scattered storms – much cooler, drier weather filters in behind it.
Have a great Saturday,
Cutter
