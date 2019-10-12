SCHP investigates two fatal crashes

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly crashes that happened overnight.
The first crash took place around 7:30 p.m. Friday in Beaufort County.
Troopers say a car was traveling southbound along US Highway 17 near Jenkins Road when it struck a pedestrian who was standing outside of his car.
While the passengers in the car suffered no injuries, the pedestrian died.
A second fatal crash occured just before midnight on Baker Chapel Road near Louisville Road.
Law enforcement officers say a car was traveling southbound on Baker Chapel Road when it ran off the side, striking a ditch, and overturning. According to troopers, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and did not survive. There was no one else inside the car.
Both incidents are still under investigation. Once we hear more details, we will update this story.
