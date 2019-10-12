Some Savannah residents speaking out against penny sales tax

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Candidate forums have been happening across the Coastal Empire over the last few weeks as we approach municipal elections.
One of the big votes is SPLOST 7. According to the City of Savannah, almost 40 percent of the penny sales tax is paid for by visitors and tourists.
Some residents spoke out against SPLOST 7 during Friday night’s meeting, saying SPLOST is a bigger burden than just one penny.
“We’re here 24/7, seven days a week, 365 times a year, so who’s really going to be paying more? So, to sit there and say they’re collecting more from the tourists than the citizens of Chatham County, I just don’t agree with that," said community activist, Jeanne Seaver.
SPLOST 6, which ends in 2020, funded the Cultural Arts Center and the new Savannah arena.
If you’d like to learn more, the city has a list of proposed projects here.
