5th Annual Charity Clays Tournament held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local shooting tournament is aiming to help others in the community.
The Lowcountry Annie Oakleys, with help from the United Way of the Coastal Empire, hosted their 5th Annual Charity Clays Tournament on Friday. It benefits CURE Childhood Cancer, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, and United Way of the Coastal Empire.
Many joined in on the fun at the Forest City Gun Club.
“Oh my gosh, we are elated," said Karen Kuhn, Co-chair of the 5th Annual Charity Clays Tournament. "You’ve seen these ladies here tonight. We worked this tournament. We are probably one of the only tournaments in the area where we actually work our own tournament. We support it, we put it on, and really try to support our community. To reach this goal tonight and to be a part of it, is just overwhelming.”
Along with sporting clays, the day-long event included a 75-shot tournament, Lewis Class scoring, raffles, chef station, Bourbon tasting, and an after-party with awards, cocktails, hors-d’oeuvres, and live music.
