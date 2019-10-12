Volunteers participate in Statesboro’s Walk to end Alzheimer’s

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Dozens of volunteers and participants rallied at Mill Creek Park in Statesboro for that chapter’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday morning.
"Granny’s Angels” were the top fundraising team, with Linda Ward raising $3,100 of their $4,100 dollar total. Purple is their color but one day they hope to wear white to celebrate the first survivor.
“It really hits close to home for me," said Marah Johnson, who participated in the walk. "My grandmother had Alzheimer’s and my father was her caregiver for a while before she was put into a memory care facility. It’s so important to help raise awareness as well as funds so we help find a cure; better treatments for this; and to help make a difference.”
WTOC is a proud sponsor of all the area walks. You can still donate and it will go towards this year’s goal.
You can still participate as well. The next walk is in Bluffton on October 26th.
