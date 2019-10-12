Warmer air returns Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beautiful weather from this afternoon extends into our Saturday evening. Temperatures will drop into the 70s after sunset under mostly clear skies along with a southerly breeze. It won’t be quite as cool overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 60s at sunrise.
Tybee Island Tides: 8.6' 8:02PM | 1.3' 2:31AM | 8.5' 8:14AM
After a mild start to Sunday, cloud cover will increase in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Despite partly cloud skies, we won’t see rain around the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
A cold front will move in on Monday before stalling out across the area. Highs will once again be in the mid to upper 80s with scattered showers possible. This front will lift on Tuesday which presents a better chance of rain along with highs closer to 80 degrees. Showers extend into as a cold front pushes through, bringing in cooler air on Thursday when lows fall into the 50s and highs only reach the mid 70s.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Melissa continues pulling away from the New England coastline with max sustained wind of 50 miles per hour. Coastal flooding is possible along the immediate new England coast, but conditions will improve through the weekend. Melissa will not impact the Southeast United States.
There is an area of low pressure that will bring heavy rain to Central America along. There is another area of low pressure off the West coast of Africa with a 30% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 5 day.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
