Warmer air returns Sunday

A cold front will move in on Monday before stalling out across the area. Highs will once again be in the mid to upper 80s with scattered showers possible. This front will lift on Tuesday which presents a better chance of rain along with highs closer to 80 degrees. Showers extend into as a cold front pushes through, bringing in cooler air on Thursday when lows fall into the 50s and highs only reach the mid 70s.