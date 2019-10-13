Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 10-13-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger just to our west through Tuesday. This will bring more clouds with increased rain chances. A stronger cold front pushes through Wednesday. This brings our best rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure builds in Thursday through Saturday with mainly dry conditions and cooler temps.
Today will be sunny early then more clouds than sun. Rain chances range from 30% inland to 10% at the beaches. Highs 82-87.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows 66-69.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for mainly morning showers, highs 81-86.Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
