Homes for Heroes provides veteran with Savannah house

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A veteran from Ohio and his wife got the keys to their new house on Saturday afternoon.
It was given to them by Homes for Heroes. The program re-models homes and gives them to deserving military veterans, mortgage-free.
Daniel and Crystal Gire couldn’t help but to be overwhelmed by the love and support they received as they drove up to their new home.
“Even though I was holding my breath because I was so excited, it was like a breath of fresh air like a release, it kind of felt like it was ‘ahh’,” said Crystal Gire.
Homes for Heroes was founded in 2006 as a way to help veterans who have been severely injured in the military.
“It’s very rewarding, to be able to relieve a financial burden for them is an amazing feeling to be able to do and give them and it opens up so many more doors that they wouldn’t have otherwise,” said Cody Brannon with Homes for Heroes.
The Gire’s met during Daniel’s first and second deployment. Gire enlisted in the military in January of 2004, before knowing that his life would quickly change over time.
“It was 6 months later a month before he was supposed to come home and he got hit by the rocket-propelled grenade and hit by the shot in the back, and he managed to pull himself out and three other guys that were stuck there with him and our world changed after that,” said Crystal.
It's now been 12 years since Gire was injured and he says it hasn't been easy.
“It’s been a rough 12 years trying to figure out where I belong and how to really cope or adjust to this new way of life between injuries the civilian world all at once,” he said.
The Gire's say they are grateful to have finally found a place they can call home..while creating stability.
“I don’t think for us it was moving into a new home, I think for us it was changing our lives and moving forward into a future with a new life.”
The Gire family says they have already picked out a dog to add to their family and their new home.
Homes for heroes say the house took about a month and a half to remodel. This is the second home the organization has given to a veteran in this area.
They also gave a veteran a mortgage-free home Richmond Hill in May.
