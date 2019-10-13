Rain chances increase to start the work week

Tropical Storm Melissa continues to move east over the north Atlantic and will not pose a risk to land. There is an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic with a 20% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next 5 days. Our next named system will likely come from an area just off the West Coast of Africa, but this area of low pressure is heading north. There are no tropical impacts expected for the Southeastern United States over the next 5 days.