Rain chances increase to start the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Partly cloudy skies stick around this evening with temperatures falling into the 70s after sunset with a light southerly breeze. Overnight lows only fall into the mid to upper 60s with isolated showers possible during the morning commute. Spotty showers are possible during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Even better rain chances arrive on Tuesday, holding our afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Many areas will see at least a half an inch of rainfall with isolated totals near an inch and a half. Morning showers are likely on Wednesday ahead of a front that will sweep through by the evening.
Fall-like weather returns behind Wednesday’s front. Morning lows return to the 50s on Thursday and Friday morning along with afternoon highs in the 70s.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Melissa continues to move east over the north Atlantic and will not pose a risk to land. There is an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic with a 20% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next 5 days. Our next named system will likely come from an area just off the West Coast of Africa, but this area of low pressure is heading north. There are no tropical impacts expected for the Southeastern United States over the next 5 days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
