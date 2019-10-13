South Carolina Gamecock baseball hosts Lowcountry youth camp

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - October is not just for football, it’s also for baseball and that was clear Sunday on Hilton Head Island.
Members of the University of South Carolina baseball team came down to the Lowcountry to host a baseball camp for youth players.
About 50 kids grades 3-8 took the field at Crossings Park with the Carolina baseball staff and players going through drills and games. All the players were from Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head.
There was a coaching clinic beforehand as well.
One of the Gamecock players to help out with the clinic, redshirt sophomore righty pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski is a Hilton Head High School alum.
“We love to take Gamecock baseball all over our state and it’s an opportunity to get into Hilton Head where, obviously Carmen Mloldzinski being such a big part of our program, so it’s cool to give back to the younger programs," said Gamecock assistant baseball coach Stuart Lake.
“I’m just really happy that they’re doing one. I didn’t really have anything like this growing up, so I’m just happy that a couple of the coaches came down and helped little kids. That was fun," Mlodzinski added. "I mean, that’s one of the reasons why I still want to play baseball at a high level- it’s just getting to come out here and work with kids and knowing that you can help them down the road.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.