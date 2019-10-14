Burton Fire District awarded for Jacob Kits

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District has managed to install Jacob kits - which are trauma care kits that help to stop the bleed in case of any incidence - in every school in Beaufort County.
Leaders of that program accepted an award for doing just that this past weekend.
"The Thomas Carr Service Award is about communities and fire stations and fire departments coming together to be proactive when it comes to their citizens,” Angela Byrne said.
The Thomas Care Service Award has been awarded to the Burton Fire District. When Angela and Dan Byrnes thought of Jacob kits three years ago, they saw an opportunity to blend their passion for helping people
"A discussion between a firefighter paramedic and a teacher. My world and her world that's where we came up with the program,” Burton Fire District Capt. Dan Byrne said.
Now that their program has grown, they say they are not the only people to thank.
"We don't want the award to be for us because, we have ideas all the time but it takes a group and community to get it off the ground."
Now, the married Beaufort-based couple said the kits were inspired by trauma and are meant to enable teachers to act during a tragedy.
"It really hit home with me sitting there that morning watching the news that Jacob Haul had passed away after massive blood loss, and it dawned on me that I'm a first responder. And I looked at Dan and I asked him what I would have done if Jacob has been my student?"
Angela says it allows teachers to be proactive while they wait on first responders in a worst-case scenario.
"If something were to happen and there was an active shooter event or someone brought another weapon here to school and they were able to get into the classrooms, then I know that I do have something in place that I could help stop the bleeding instead of waiting on EMS to come."
The award started in Beaufort County but has spread to several states. Angela even says seven countries have expressed interest in the program.
