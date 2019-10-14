Caretaker arrested, charged with murder after death of twins in Hinesville

Claudette Foster. (Source: Hinesville Police Department)
October 14, 2019 at 5:11 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 5:14 PM

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say the caretaker for twins who were found dead in a car in Hinesville has now been arrested.

The Hinesville Police Department says Claudette Foster turned herself in Monday morning to detectives.

She has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.

Foster is expected to make a first appearance Tuesday before a Magistrate at the Liberty County Jail.

Hinesville Police say 3-year-old twins, Raelynn and Payton Keyes, were found dead inside a car in September.

The preliminary autopsy report released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation states the cause of death for the twins was heatstroke.

