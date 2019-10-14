Consider This: Burning books at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - There aren’t many among us who can’t look back upon their college days and not regret an action or two.
Let’s hope that’s the case for some Georgia Southern students who decided to exercise their First Amendment rights by thwarting those of someone else.
Last week, author Jennine Capo Crucet was invited to the Statesboro campus to, according to her, discuss diversity and the college experience.
When the Cuban-American author brought up the issue of white privilege, according to reports, some students took issue with Crucet’s comments, which ultimately led to yelling and shouting among the audience.
But the discord didn’t end there. Instead, it spilled outside the venue where a group of students burned the author’s book in a grill.
Consider this: Burning books recalls the world in its greatest darkness, when Germans began their persecution of the Jews and inched ever forward with their atrocities until World War II ensued. Millions – from every street in America – sacrificed to restore the light.
In burning Ms. Crucet’s book the students spit on the hard-won ideals that sent young men and women around the globe. The Georgia Southern students don’t need to burn books, they need to read them. I would suggest they start with the Diary of Anne Frank.
