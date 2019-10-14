Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 10-14-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area through Tuesday. We'll see many clouds and a few showers. Our best rain chance comes in Tuesday evening ahead of our next cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon. High pressure returns Thursday through Saturday. Skies will be mainly clear with mild temps.
Tonight will see more clouds than stars with a 10% chance for a shower, lows 63-69.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 90% chance for showers and storms, highs 74-78.
Tuesday evening will be cloudy with a 90% chance for showers and storms, rain may be heavy at times, lows in the upper 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy early with an 80% chance for showers through mid afternoon, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 50s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be clear and cool, lows 46-57.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 80.
There are no active tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin but there are 3 areas of interest.
Low pressure off the west African coast has a 90% chance for becoming tropical. It will near the Cabo Verde Islands as it stays I the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. The next name on the list is Nestor.
A tropical wave in the central Atlantic Ocean has a 20% chance for tropical development. This area will approach the Windward Islands and upper level winds become very unfavorable for development.
An area of showers and storms near the coast of Honduras will produce locally heavy rain. This area will move to the northwest and emerge into the Bay of Campeche where there is a 20% chance for tropical development.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.