Early voting underway in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Many residents in Richmond Hill are taking advantage of the early voting period and casting their ballots.
The city says they have over 10,000 registered voters within city limits, which is nearly 2,000 more than in March during a special election.
Superintendent of Elections Dawnne Greene said their first early voter came around 8 a.m. Monday.
She says this year they are hoping for at least 1,000 voters. During the special election in March, she said they had roughly 700 people come out to vote.
Though three of the four council seats are up for election, she wants people to educate themselves on the candidates and choose who will continue to keep the city moving forward.
"Previously, we've seen that half the voters will vote during this three-week advanced and then the rest of them will come in that day, which will be November 5 this year from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” Greene said.
Early voting runs until Friday, Nov. 1.
