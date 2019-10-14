Food Truck festival provides family fun in Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Families gathered at Daffin Park on Sunday for the Savannah Food Truck Festival.
Dozens of food trucks of all kinds lined up to dish out their specialties. People got to enjoy live music, craft vendors, and a kid zone.
The trucks that participated said the day was a huge success.
“Oh it was great, we had a great crowd," said Jonny Womack with Big Boy Cookies. “I know we probably served... two or three thousand cookies, easy.”
This was the sixth year the festival was put on.
