Fort Pulaski seeks public input on proposed fee for Lazaretto Creek area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Pulaski National Monument is seeking public input about a proposed “day use fee” for the Lazaretto Creek area of the park.
Public comments will be accepted through October 26th.
The Lazaretto Creek area of the park is located along U.S. Highway 80 between the park entrance station and the Lazaretto Creek Bridge and features a boat ramp, fishing pier, and vehicle parking.
Public comments and questions about these changes are being accepted on the National Parks Service’s website.
A public open house will also be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Fort Pulaski Visitor Center.
