Georgia Southern holding student-led diversity discussions in response to book burning incident

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Georgia Southern University want to have discussions about diversity and inclusion after an incident last week made headlines.
The Student Government Association is holding open forums to address students burning books. SGA’s president sent out a letter inviting students to attend their meetings on the Armstrong and Statesboro campuses.
The discussions will happen during regular government meetings. Armstrong’s meeting will be at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the Student Union Ballroom. Statesboro’s meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Russell Union Ballroom.
Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero also sent out a letter to faculty, staff and students over the weekend. He said the students are within their first amendment rights to burn the books if they disagree with the author’s stance. But he says the action “does not align with Georgia Southern’s values, nor does it encourage the civil discourse and debate of ideas.”
