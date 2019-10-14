HHI mayor receives invitation to White House event

"I think it never hurts to foster relationships. We already started with the sister city in Italy, I think it’s something we can enrich for them and us. It’s a good opportunity for us culture wise, business wise, and it doesn’t hurt getting the support of the president if we need him for something. So, I’m excited about going. I think someday we’ll need more money for the road, and I’d like to make that phone call. But it’s a big thing,” McCann said.