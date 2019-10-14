Islands High head football coach reassigned after appeal denied

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The head football coach and several volunteer coaches at Islands High School are no longer part of the school’s football program.
Islands Head Coach Robert Zoller will now dedicate his time to other teaching duties within the district. One assistant coach is no longer employed by the district, and four other volunteers are no longer involved.
Zoller was in his fifth season as the Sharks’ head coach, and was only the second coach in program history.
This comes after the GHSA ruled the Sharks were in violation of eligibility and undue influence violations. The school’s appeal was denied last Tuesday.
The Sharks were forced to forfeit four wins over Metter, Southeast Bulloch, Calvary Day, and Beach and the school is being fined $3,750.
The following statement is from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System:
"Based on a review of current information provided by the Georgia High Schools Association regarding Islands High School, the District has determined that changes in the coaching staff are warranted. Accordingly, Head Coach Robert Zoller has been reassigned to other teaching duties within the district. Additionally, one assistant coach is no longer serving the district in a coaching role.
Other coaching changes include four lay coaches who served at will. These individuals will no longer be serving in any capacity for the district.
Remaining coaching staff will continue with all scheduled games to include the assignment of interim coaches where necessary. All scheduled games will be played to finish out the season.
No further information will be released as it is a personnel matter."
The Sharks are set to face Benedictine Thursday night. The team was off to the best start in program history when the GHSA sanctions were handed down. After beating Johnson Friday night, Islands is 2-5 overall and 2-3 in Region 3-AAA play.
