Latin music festival brings Lowcountry residents together

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Thousands of people came out to Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island for the 8th annual Latin Music Festival.
The festival coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month.
In addition to live music, a number of dishes from across Latin America were featured as well as a couples dance competition, salsa classes, and activities for the kids.
One of the event’s organizers says the festival is an event that brings the whole community together.
“It’s something that the community throughout the region comes to attend because it’s one of the most flavorful diverse events that happens," said Eric Esquivel with La Isla Magazine. "I feel like we need more diversity, so when we do have it, people really are excited and enjoy it. And that’s really embracing for us, to see that passion and love, not just from latinos but everybody, and the excitement.”
Proceeds from the event went to the Lowcountry Immigration Coalition, which supports the Hispanic community in the Hilton Head and Bluffton area.
