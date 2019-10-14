Metter Police receive state certification

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) -Officers and staff in Metter learned they’ve earned state certification, a big honor for a small police department.
Metter’s chief says that’s what makes this even more gratifying.
Chief Robert Shore says they started outlining 21 areas of police work more than a year ago, training for those specifically. He credits Capt. Kevin Wadley with overseeing the project. Shore says certification means more than just bragging rights.
“It reduces liability,” said Chief Robert Shore. “It reduces our liability insurance. It also shows that we’re practicing national standards for policies and procedures.”
Both say the feat means even more when it usually takes a department almost three years to get this.
Believe it or not, roughly 75 percent of police departments in the state are Metter’s size- 25 officers or less. The chief hopes their accomplishment inspires other departments to seek it too.
