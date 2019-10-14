Periodically Wet Weather Pattern Settling In!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a cloudy sky, temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Showers, and an isolated storm, are moving eastward across the region this morning.
Wet roads, and some additional rain, are likely through the morning commute.
Temperatures warm into the low and mid-80s this afternoon. The chance of rain lessens compared to this morning, but an isolated shower is still possible at any time today. The morning drive to work will be more impacted by weather than the drive back home this afternoon, evening.
You can see where it’s raining at any time, and get any necessary alerts, in the WTOC Weather App.
Isolated showers continue tonight into Tuesday morning ahead of widespread rain – and a few storms – that’ll impact our area alert Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rain and a few gusty storms are possible Tuesday evening. Much-needed rain is likely; especially north of I-16.
The forecast features scattered rain Wednesday morning, followed by much cooler, drier weather to round out the work-week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
