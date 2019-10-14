Publix issues voluntary recall of its Deli White American Cheese

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTOC) - Publix Super Markets has issued a voluntary recall of Publix Deli White American Cheese as it may contain foreign material.
The product in question was potentially sold in custom ordered subs and from refrigerated cases located in the deli department in all Publix stores. It was sold in stores between Oct. 3-11, 2019.
Publix has pulled the product from its shelves. If you purchased the cheese, you can return it to Publix for a refund.
Customers with additional questions may call the Publix Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227.
