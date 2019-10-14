Savannah PD announces multiple gang indictments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police held a news conference Monday morning to announce multiple gang indictments involving two local gangs.
The indictments have more than 100 counts and have resulted in seven arrests so far. They come after an extensive investigation into gang activity in the Savannah area.
There is still a lot about this case that police can’t talk about right now, but we do know it involves alleged members of the “Only The Mob” and “1100” gangs.
The indictments stem from nine shootings earlier this year, primarily around the Liberty City area, with others spread around the city. Police officials attributed the progress in this case to key information coming from the public, many of whom are sick and tired of the violence.
Police say public cooperation, as well as dedicated police work, helped get these gang members off our streets.
“My investigators worked days without going home to see their families. They worked weeks. The Gang Unit worked tirelessly alongside of us, and the District Attorney’s Office did. And it’s very rewarding when you see these indictments come down because these guys spend so much of their time here trying to help the public so we don’t have to deal with this anymore,” Sgt. Zachary Burdett, Savannah Police Department.
All seven alleged gang members are in custody. WTOC’s Sean Evans is working to find out more about them and will have more coming up on THE News.
