Toombs County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 74-year-old woman from Lyons

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Deputies are looking for 74-year-old Margo Grace Miller. She is described as a white female, approximately 320 lbs., 5’10” tall, with gray hair.
Miller was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at her home in the 100 block of Olin Miller Road in Lyons. She was last seen wearing pink crocks, navy blue shorts, a navy blue cut-off shirt, and a brown bucket hat. She also had a white bag that she uses to pick produce.
The Sheriff’s Office says she was seen on a green John Deere Gator with no roof, but her direction of travel is unknown at this time.
If you have any information on Miller’s whereabouts, please call 911 or the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 526-9292.
