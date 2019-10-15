Ag Expo shows off a major Ga. industry

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Sunbelt Ag Expo offers enough of the past, present, and future of agriculture to bring roughly 80,000 visitors to Moultrie, Ga.
Visitors from across the nation, but especially the Southeastern U.S. come to the Expo to see the next generation of equipment, implements, even software for farming. The biggest companies in agriculture use the Expo to debut their latest pieces. Farmers get the chance to get up close or inside the products.
“It’s a one-stop shop. You can comparison shop to find the best technological innovations that will fit into your operation,” Executive Director Chip Blalock said.
Georgia’s Department of Agriculture uses the Expo to showcase some home-grown companies, as well as the multi-million-dollar industry farming, is here.
“It’s an opportunity to stand up and be counted, for sure. We’re leading the nation in peanuts and pecans, second in cotton, and number one in forest products,” Ga. Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black.
With Georgia's role in helping feed the world, the spotlight shines on the state this week.
“It gives us the chance to not only showcase Georgia agriculture but also all the great things that are going on in the Southeast when it comes to agriculture,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.
One of the highlights Wednesday is recognizing the farmers of the year from ten states including Georgia. The overall winner came from Virginia.
The Expo continues through Thursday afternoon.
WTOC is producing a Sunbelt Ag Expo special. You can watch that on WTOC on Friday, Oct. 25.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.