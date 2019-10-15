Are you ready for a plant-based burger at McDonald’s?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You didn’t think it was possible to live a plant-based or vegetarian lifestyle because you eat too much fast food, right?
Well, McDonald’s, Burger King, White Castle, Hardee’s and several others heard your excuse and they’re having none of it.
McDonald’s becomes the latest fast-food chain to pilot a plant-based burger on its menu. It’s only launching in Canada in 28 stores right now but expected to make its way to the U.S. soon.
McDonalds joins the ranks of Burger King’s Impossible Whopper, Del Taco’s Vegetarian plant-based tacos, and White Castle’s Impossible Slider to introduce a plant-based burger to its menu.
Alternative meat products can be placed into two categories. There are plant-based protein “meat” products that come from different protein sources including pea and soy protein, while cell-based meat is grown in a lab culture to create a real piece of meat from an animal cell.
The question is – is plant-based actually better for you? We took that question to a registered dietitian with Carolina Nutrition Consultants, Caroline Waters-Green.
