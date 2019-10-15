Come on in! Moultrie’s 2019 Sunbelt Ag Expo is underway

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The final day of preparation for the 2019 Sunbelt Ag Expo wrapped up Monday, and the largest farm show in North America is under at Spence Field in Moultrie.
A lot of moving parts have been involved including vendors preparing for the kickoff Tuesday and Sunbelt staff getting everything put into place.
Needless to say, with this being such a big deal, organizers said they expect it’ll bring people out from all across the region.
“This impacts Thomasville, Albany, Valdosta, certainly Moultrie, Tifton and even surrounding communities of those just because so many people come to visit the expo," said Becca Turner with the Sunbelt Ag Expo Team.
“We always promote agriculture, we always promote families, we always promote education. Education as the mission of the expo," said Turner.
This year, the expo is bringing some of the traditional favorites back like notable guests, good food, field demonstrations, the tractor parade and more.
There will also be a few new things like their new space for learning about small scale farming.
“We got our new sustainable living area, sponsored by Flint River fresh. So we’re excited that they’re here," said Turner.
The vendors were doing their best to get prepared for the big day, after months of planning.
“So it takes coordination with our dealers, trucking companies bring it all in, it’s a monumental task," said vendor Skip Bassett.
Bassett works with Krone, who is one of the participating vendors.
Throughout Monday, he and his team were setting up and putting the finishes touches on their section.
“We’d like as many customers as possible to come out, we’d like the opportunity to tell customers about our equipment. The more customers that we can tell about our equipment, the more equipment we’ll sell," said Bassett.
An exciting sentiment that Bassett said is probably shared amongst himself and all of the vendors set to participate in all the fun.
“This is the farm show of the south so we’re looking forward to welcoming people from all over the world," said Turner.
Organizers said the event is set to bring in about 80,000 people from across the globe and millions of dollars.
Despite the possible forecast of rain, Tuesday will be the first day of the expo.
Organizers said the rain is not stopping the party on the first day of the 2019 Ag Expo. Similar to how the show did not stop last year just days after Hurricane Micheal tore through Southwest Georgia.
This year, even with high rain chances, Turner said they’re celebrating our area’s resilience, coming back from the tragedy that was Hurricane Michael.
“The decision was made to still have the expo, to welcome the ag vendors, to welcome the ag industry, to still celebrate agriculture and honor agriculture in the wake of Hurricane Michael. This year is different in the way that we’re celebrating the recovery from Hurricane Michael," explained Turner.
Turner said they are hoping for the best, and there are lots of sheltered activities for everyone to participate in.
There will also be a special visit from Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia’s first lady.
The Expo opened at 8:30 Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.