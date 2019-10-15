County computers attacked by ransomware in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A cyber attack has caused trouble for Jasper County’s computer system.
Jasper County is trying to get back on track after hackers were able to get into the county’s computer systems. County officials say the problem started about three weeks ago.
Details on the origin of the ransomware and who put it into the system are still being investigated. Since it was found, the county has spent thousands of dollars trying to combat the issue, according to County Council Chairman Tom Johnson.
The systems are reportedly back up and running at this point, but Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus is asking people to be patient when paying county taxes or bills until everything returns to normal. The sheriff also said his office will be working hard to catch up on entering data back into the system from the last few weeks.
County Chairman Tom Johnson says he is not able to give much information for security purposes, but he believes the county responded to this cyberattack appropriately.
“There was a problem originating outside by someone with those intentions," said Johnson. "Our safeguards and staff responded appropriately. Unfortunately, appropriately means shutting everything down. So it’s created quite a nuisance and inconvenience and also, to some extent, and expense. But we haven’t written any checks to criminals. So I’m, I’m not being evasive but that’s about all I can tell you.”
The FBI is involved in this investigation. WTOC will continue to follow this cybercrime and the costs associated with it.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.