Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-15-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area today as moisture flows in from the west. We’ll see a good chance for rain with possible thunderstorms. A cold front will move through Wednesday afternoon and bring an end to our rain. High pressure builds in Wednesday night through Saturday. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moves in Sunday.Today will be cloudy with a 90% chance for rain and possible storms, highs 68-75.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 90% chance for rain which may be heavy at times, lows 64-70.
Wednesday will begin with rain through 6am then mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers through 5pm, highs 79-82.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear and cooler, lows 47-56.
Thursday will be sunny, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday night will be clear and chilly, lows 45-56.
Friday will be sunny and mild, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers late, highs near 80.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a40% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
The tropics are still a little active with 3 areas to watch.
Tropical Depression 15 off the west coast of Africa remains poorly organized is forecast to become non tropical by Thursday.
Invest 95L in the central Atlantic is moving westward at 20 mph towards the Windward Islands. Upper level winds are forecast to increase and there is only a 10% chance for tropical development.
Showers and storms over the southern Yucatan Peninsula will slowly move to the west. This area will emerge in to the Bay of Campeche and turn to the north. There is a 30% chance for weak tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.
