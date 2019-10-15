Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-15-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area today as moisture flows in from the west. We’ll see a good chance for rain with possible thunderstorms. A cold front will move through Wednesday afternoon and bring an end to our rain. High pressure builds in Wednesday night through Saturday. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moves in Sunday.Today will be cloudy with a 90% chance for rain and possible storms, highs 68-75.